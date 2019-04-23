Powerbeats Pro will be limited to just one colour at launch

If you’re planning on buying the true wireless Powerbeats Pro as soon as they go on sale next month, then your selection will be limited.

The Apple-made Powerbeats Pro will only be available in black, when they arrive in May. The other three colours won’t be available until the later this year. Apple also announced ivory, moss and navy options when confirming the AirPods alternative earlier this month.

The tidbit was spotted by 9to5Mac, which spied the change on the Beats by Dre website. The site says the other three colours will be available this summer.

There’s no word yet on why the company decided to delay the launch of the other three colours until later in 2019. It could be down to a production issue or simply be Apple holding something back for later in the year.

The Powerbeats Pro will cost £219/$249 when they go on sale, which is more than the Powerbeats 3 and the new Apple AirPods 2. Pre-orders aren’t yet live, but interested parties can register for updates.

For that outlay, buyers will be furnished with wireless earbuds offering nine hours of battery life from a single charge and 24 hours of playback when factoring in the charging case. They’ll also glean 1.5 hours of battery life from just five minutes on charge.

Like AirPods 2, they have the H1 chip for easy pairing, hands-free Hey Siri functionality and automatic pausing when you remove the buds from your ears. Of course, the music will start again when you pop them back in. There’s also physical controls on the buds themselves, with a long press on the ‘b’ button declining an incoming call.

Will you be snapping up the black version of the Powerbeats Pro when they go on sale next month? Or will you wait for the attractive moss hue? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.