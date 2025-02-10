PowerBeats Pro 2 coming alongside iPhone SE 2 this week – report

Apple is widely expected to launch the next iPhone SE this week, but joining the new mid-range smartphone could be some new earphones with a major health-tracking benefit.

According to reporting from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple may also launch the PowerBeats Pro 2 wireless earbuds on Tuesday February 11.

The report says the long-awaited, fitness-focused PowerBeats Pro 2 will be the first Apple audio accessory to have a heart-rate monitor built-in.

According to recent rumours the device could also offer the same H2 chip featured within the AirPods Pro 2, meaning fast connectivity with Apple devices, improved sound quality and longer battery life. Apple is also expected to offer new colour options too, including Electric Orange and a nice lilac offering.

One lucky Walmart customer in the United States reportedly managed to grab a pair out of a product cage over the weekend. “My local Walmart had them in the cage,” the Reddit user wrote in a now-deleted post on the beatsbydre subreddit. “I asked if I can buy them [and] he said yes.”

Should Apple choose to integrate the heart-rate tracking technology within the PowerBeats Pro 2, it may be a precursor to the technology being integrated within a pair of AirPods Pro.

The second-generation PowerBeats Pro are approximately six years in the making, with the original launching all the way back in 2019.