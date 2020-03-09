Powerbeats 4 leak suggests a massive battery improvement is coming

A new leak has revealed specs and images of the upcoming Powerbeats 4. There is no confirmed release date just yet, but these new details should whet the appetites of Beats fans.

According to a report from WinFuture, the headphones will have 15 hours of battery life. That’s a three-hour improvement on the 12 hours offered by the Powerbeats 3.

Charging wise, there’s an improvement too, with just five minutes of charging reportedly set to offer users up to 60 minutes of play-time.

Perhaps the most notable addition is Apple’s H1 wireless chip. This will make it easier to use voice assistants and offer a more stable wireless connection. Generally the H1 chip should make these headphones decent performers.

Beats headphones have never had a reputation as the very best on the market in terms of sound quality, but they’re popular, consistently listenable, and usually pack good features and design.

Take a look at the new image of the headphones below. They’re pictured in Apple’s on-brand white hue, thanks to Beats’ position as a subsidiary brand.

The over-ear wings could make these ideal for running. They should fit well enough to stay put while running and, even if they don’t, they’re connected together by the wire pictured, so you won’t lose your earphones in the mud while you’re running in the park.

Bear in mind though that all of these details are, as yet, completely unconfirmed. This leak looks like it could be legitimate, but of course we won’t be counting any chickens before they’ve hatched.

Beats have a good track record in this field. When we reviewed the Powerbeats Pro last year, we loved the nine hour battery life, (which was pretty ground breaking for true wireless at that point) the design and thought they sounded good, without being best in class.

Our reviewer said:

“If you love the idea of wire-free earphones but hate the current pairs’ battery life standards, the Beats PowerBeats Pro are pretty much perfect. They last as long as some wired, or even full-size, wireless headphones. Sure, the charger case is big, but the compromise is worth it. “Sound quality is very good by Beats standards too, although they are better at delivering impact and vitality than fidelity and subtlety.”

