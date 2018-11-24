If you’re in the market for a cheap power bank, Anker has spent much of this week reducing the prices of loads of its mobile charging accessories on Amazon. Some deals have already come and gone, but you can still bag yourself a healthy £25 discount on an Anker PowerCore 15600mAh Power Bank − which was already pretty cheap to begin with. For more deals like this, take a look at our Black Friday 2018 UK deals roundup page.

Anker Black Friday 2018 Deals Anker PowerCore 15,600mAh Power Bank With this much power in your pocket, we'd be impressed if your phone ever ran out of battery.

While we haven’t reviewed the model, Anker is something of an Amazon darling, and it’s got a very healthy customer rating score of 4.5/5 on the site.

One review reads: “This is a really fabulous little charger. It’s well made and compact and the LED indicator is a nice simple touch to show you if you are on normal,or fast charge. It’s perfect to pop in a bag and take to work or on a trip.” What’s more, it’s eligible for free delivery for customers based in the UK.

We’re likely to see more Anker reductions over the next few days, so keep an eye on this page for updates.

Anker Black Friday 2018 Deals Anker PowerCore 15,600mAh Power Bank With this much power in your pocket, we'd be impressed if your phone ever ran out of battery.

You can check out our dedicated hub for more Amazon UK Black Friday deals. Spoiler alert: there’s a lot to choose from.

And for even more great deals, be sure to check out our Black Friday 2018 UK deals round-up, where you can find discounts ona huge array of items, including TVs, soundbars, laptops, headphones and much more for Black Friday.

More Black Friday content

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.