PS5 Prospero codename leaks, plus a few other surprises

A wealth of fresh details about Sony’s PS5 have ‘leaked’ online, including it’s Prospero codename. 

The PS5 and Xbox 2 to be revealed sometime next year and likely get a holiday 2020 release date. While we’ve known for some time that the current codename for a potential Xbox 2 is Project Scarlett, there’s been little about Sony’s offering – until now.

According to Gizmodo, a source which provided them with the leaked PS5 patent images earlier in the year has now revealed a few interesting nuggets about the next-generation of consoles.

The codename Prospero could be interesting for one particular reason and it relates to William Shakespeare’s play The Tempest – no, I’m not kidding.

Prospero is a character in the play and while nothing about the character seems to point to anything about the PS5, something else about the play does.

Earlier this year, a data miner named APISAK revealed the PS5 could come with a custom AMD CPU codenamed Gonzalo. Gonzalo and Ariel are codenames for processors rumoured to be used in next-gen consoles. However, Gonzalo and Ariel are also characters in – you guessed it – The Tempest.

Along with the codename Prospero, the PS5 (and Xbox 2) will reportedly have an in-built camera. The in-built camera would be made for live-streaming online – intending to appeal to budding game streamers.

The camera is said to be capable of 4K resolution and able to react to in-game lighting. An in-built camera for streaming would allow for much greater accessibility and integration with services like Twitch, Mixer and YouTube.

As with most leaks, it’s worth taking the information with a pinch of salt. The source’s information gained attention when a potential PS5 design was revealed. The leak showed off an outlandish design for a potential PS5 – however, the images were said to be a dev kit so it isn’t out of the realms of possibility.

We recently heard about another potential feature for Sony’s next-gen console. The PS5 appears like it could have an AI voice assistant for helping you in-game – named PlayStation Assist. Along with in-game help, the assistant would allow for commands for navigating the PS5.

