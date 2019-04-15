Feeling the Monday blues? Get some retail therapy with this stonking offer on Amazon’s Fire HD 8 Tablet

Already known as one of the best low-priced tablets on the market right now, Amazon are slashing a further 25% off the Fire HD 8 Tablet, making it a deal you simply can’t miss out on.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 is perfect for those who want the essential uses out of a tablet such as reading and media consumption, but at a reasonable price. It also comes pre-installed with Alexa, a function that no other low-end tablet (outside of the Fire range) has to offer.

The Fire HD 8 has an 8-inch HD display with up to 10 hours of battery life, and comes equipped with a two mega-pixel selfie and rear camera. You can download Kindle e-books, and apps such as Netflix, Spotify and Instagram. Better yet, you can use all of these apps hands-free through Alexa, using nothing but the simple sound of your voice.

This Amazon offer is for the Fire HD 8 with 16GB of storage. This is an ample amount for a handful of games and episodes. It also comes with a Micro SD slot on the side, which can handle an SD card of up to 400GB, should you want to transfer and store your tablet downloads elsewhere.

While on the cheaper end of the tablet scale, the design is sleek and light. As previously reviewed on our website: “One of the best aspects of the Amazon Fire HD 8 is that while it is a cheap tablet, it doesn’t appear instantly dated like some others in this price category. It isn’t thick or heavy, and it doesn’t sport an ultra-wide screen surround that can make a tablet seem bulky and old-fashioned.”

So if you’re in need of a boost to get you through to the long weekend, then get your hands on this Amazon deal now before it expires at midnight tonight.

For more Amazon offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.