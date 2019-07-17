Post Prime Day Deal: Thousands of Books for Free with Kindle Unlimited

You can still get your first three months of Kindle Unlimited completely free with your Prime membership.

Buy: Kindle Unlimited Free for Three Months (Usually £7.99 a month)

Running until the end of the month, get access to a library worth of books (and then some) when you sign-up to Kindle Unlimited.

Offering the first three months of your Kindle Unlimited membership at no cost, crack the spine on this amazing deal, usually £7.99 a month, and save yourself a total of £23.97.

Prime Day Deal: 3 Months of Kindle Unlimited Free Sign-Up to Kindle Unlimited for 3 Free Months (or £9.99 for non-Prime Members) This Prime Day, get over a million book titles completely free when you sign up to Kindle Unlimited. Better still, this service comes with the first three months completely free for a limited time only.

Kindle Unlimited is the Amazon service for bookworms, offering a safe haven of bookish delights to feed your reading appetite. With over one million titles across a wide spectrum of genres, users will be spoilt for choice, but, on the flipside, never lost for what to read next.

With no superhero movies coming out for the next few months, you can get your fix with a huge backlog of graphic novels. Jump right back into the action with Batman. Of course, the whole Harry Potter series is also available if you fancy a re-read, or want to dive into the magic for the first time.

Fill your device with e-books for free. Even better, with Kindle Unlimited, you can also expand your digital library with audio books and magazine subscriptions. Flick through a glossy mag like Marie Claire or enjoy reading up on your favourite hobbies with Cycling Plus.

Whether you read on a Kindle, or a smartphone or tablet, you can access Kindle Unlimited anywhere as long as you have the Kindle app on your phone. Switch between devices and never lose your place or the books on your to-read list, with Kindle Unlimited’s library safely tucked away in your pocket.

Prime Day Deal: 3 Months of Kindle Unlimited Free Sign-Up to Kindle Unlimited for 3 Free Months (or £9.99 for non-Prime Members) This Prime Day, get over a million book titles completely free when you sign up to Kindle Unlimited. Better still, this service comes with the first three months completely free for a limited time only.

Make the most of your first three months completely free with this on-going Prime Day deal by signing up before it expires on 31 July.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More