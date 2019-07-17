Great value for money, pick up two TP-Link Smart WiFi Plugs for nearly half the price at £29.98.

Amazon Prime Day 2019 may officially be over, but there are still some amazing deals floating about for those experiencing FOMO. First things first, with a 45% saving you can pick up two TP-Link smart plugs.

Not necessarily the most exciting purchase, it goes without saying they’re a nifty little gadget, especially at the reduced rate of £29.98 for this double pack, down from a pricey £54.99.

Post Prime Day TP-Link Smart Plug Deal TP-Link Smart WiFi Plug Compatible with Alexa and Google Home, this TP-Link can also function without hub simply by connecting to your Wi-Fi, allowing you to equip any household appliance with a little more smart.

Transforming any electronic in your home and bringing it into the smart-age, the TP-Link smart plug may seem simple, but in actuality it offers a new lease of life to your tired, old appliances.

A simple set-up, connect to your Wi-Fi router, plug in any given device from a heater, kettle, lamp or just about any other electronic and you can control turning it on and off or set a timer by downloading the Kasa smartphone app.

Compatible with the usual suspects, you can also connect the TP-Link smart plug to Amazon’s Alexa or Google Home and benefit from controlling whatever electronic you’re combining with the smart plug with just your voice.

Great for the forgetful individual, the TP-Link smart plug is ideal for if you’re forever leaving lights on. A great use for this smart plug is also when you’re going away, but still want your home to appear inhabited. Set up schedules for lights to come on and off and add that extra layer of security to your home.

So many ways to utilise this great gadget, pick up the TP-Link Smart Wi-Fi Plug in this great value double pack and pay just £29.98 before the Prime Day festivities truly draw to a close.

