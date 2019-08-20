Possible Sony PS5 patent hints at radical ‘Flying V’ design

Sony may be preparing the most aggressive and radical PlayStation console design in its 25+ year hardware history, according to a recently-filed patent.

The application spied by Dutch site Let’s Go Digital refers only to a “Sony electronic device” with the imagery hinting at the possible look for the Sony PS5. We were unable to locate the post on the WIPO website, for what it’s worth.

So what convinces us this might be an early look at the PS5 design? Well, the V-shape could signify the Roman numeral for five and, in turn, represent the fifth PlayStation console. The sketch also features an optical drive and more USB ports than the existing PS4 console. There’s also what looks like eject and power buttons and various LED lights to indicate connectivity status, perhaps.

The image doesn’t prove anything, of course. It’s only a patent drawing after all and likely wouldn’t represent the final design even if this did pertain to the PS5. It’s rare the finished device ever looks like it does in these early, simplified patent applications, but it could at least push us in the right direction.

If Sony does take this route, it would certainly be a departure from the somewhat safe design for the PS4, and for that matter the bulky and glossy PS3. The design depicted would certainly offer plenty of vents for the 8-core AMD chipset and Radeon Navi GPU, which is set to a massive power and graphics boost over the current model.

Sony has already confirmed support for 8K gaming, improved loading times and ray tracing, while we expect Sony to continue its lead when it comes to exclusive first and third party titles, over the rival Xbox 2 console.

We’re expecting the Sony PS5 to be officially announced in the early part of 2020, with a showcase at the E3 gaming expo. If history is anything to go by, the console will go on sale in time for the holiday shopping season.

