Positive Grid’s Spark Go is a tiny, portable practice amp with 50,000 tones

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Positive Grid, the makers of the popular Spark 40 and Spark Mini guitar amps has announced the smallest model yet, the battery-powered Spark Go.

The Spark Go maintains the amp and affects pedal modelling nous that made other devices in the range so attractive, giving guitarists and bassists access to over 50,000 guitar tones.

The smallest model in the range yet is smaller than a soda can (just 3.5-inches tall) and can be plugged into your guitar with a small patch cable and hooked onto the strap holder for super convenience.

Essentially you can walk around the room with it and benefit from the 5W speaker. “Bring the amp to you, not the other way around,” the company says, and we like the sound of that. There’s 8-hour battery life rechargeable by USB-C so you’ll have plenty of practice time, in the house or on the go.

There controls are minimalist compared to other models of the range, but if you’re looking for quiet practice, there is a 3.5mm headphone jack too. Considering the effects are handled by the companion app, it’s not a big deal to see more traditional amp controls disappear from the physical device itself.

There are still four fully customisable preset tone for the amp, which can be programmed via Bluetooth connection to the app, enabling you to can quickly access your favourite tones.

Other smart tools including the Auto Chords tech that’ll transpose songs from your Apple Music or Spotify library, while Spark Go also features the Smart Jam tech that provides backing tracks for your jam sessions.

We have the Spark Mini review going up on the site soon, while the original Spark amp received a perfect five-star score from Trusted Reviews. We’re excited to put the Spark Go to the test and see whether the amp can defy its size and reproduce those epic guitar tones.

The Spark Go will be $109 for a promotional period and $149 MSRP thereafter. Pre-orders are to commence soon.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

