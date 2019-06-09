Portugal vs Netherlands Live Stream: Watch the Nations League final online

It’s time to crown the inaugural champion of the Nations League, with tonight’s final seeing Ronaldo’s Portugal clash against Virgil Van Dijk’s Netherlands for the shiny new title. Our guide reveals all you need to know about how to watch Portugal vs Netherlands online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

Against all odds, the Nations League has turned into a genuinely exciting competition – and it’s got a fitting final, with hosts Portugal taking on England’s conquerors, the Netherlands, in what’s shaping up to be cracking final.

A ruthless Ronaldo hat-trick was enough to see off Switzerland in Portugal’s semi-final. And the Netherlands came from behind to punish England’s diabolical defending (as Alan Hansen would have called it) in their knockout game.

That gives us a game that’ll no doubt be billed as an irresistible Ronaldo versus the immoveable Virgil Van Dijk, who’s looking to collect his second bit of major silverware in as many weeks.

This is a slight disservice to the game’s stellar support cast, though, which includes Manchester City’s sparkling winger Bernardo Silva, floppy-haired Portuguese wonderkid João Félix and Barcelona-bound playmaker Frenkie de Jong.

Although there’s nothing really at stake apart from a shiny new Nations League trophy, it’s promising to be a thrilling game – and fortunately, streaming it online is a lot more straightforward than figuring out how the Nations League works.

Portgual vs Netherlands Live Stream: Kick-off time and how to watch

The game is scheduled to kick off at 7.45pm GMT on Sunday, June 9, and the match will be shown on TV on Sky Sports Football. The pre-match hype and build-up starts at 7.30pm.

Sky subscribers will be able to watch it on nearly any device for no additional cost – be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop – via the Sky Go app.

Non-Sky customers can watch it for a nominal fee, either by signing up for a Sky Sports Mobile TV subscription, or by buying a NOW TV pass from just £7.99.

Here are some more handy links to get you started:

All that’s left to do is whip up some caldo verde, sit back, and enjoy what’s promising to be a highly entertaining match – and the last significant one before next season kicks off.

