Portsmouth vs Sunderland: Where to live stream the League 1 playoffs this Thursday

We have a clash of the former Premier League whipping boys fallen giants to look forward to tonight, as Portsmouth battle it out with Sunderland for a place in the Championship next season. Our quick guide reveals all you need to know to watch the second leg of the Portsmouth vs Sunderland playoff online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

The Black Cats come into tonight’s game a goal to the good, thanks to Chris Maguire’s lovely second half volley in the first leg at the Stadium of Light.

Kenny Jackett would have been particularly disappointed at the first leg result, considering that Pompey were up against 10 men for the final 20 minutes. However, in the end Portsmouth were fortunate to not go two goals down, with Maguire hitting the woodwork late on.

The Mackems will have revenge on their minds, having had their hearts broken by Portsmouth in the Checkatrade Trophy final back in March.

That match had it all. Sunderland led twice but Portsmouth managed to take the game all the way to penalties, with Lee Cattermole the only player to miss his spotkick. More of the same tonight, please.

The winning team will face either Charlton or Doncaster (who play tomorrow) at Wembley on May 26. Whichever side you’re on, it’s a huge game, and streaming it could barely be easier. Here’s how to do it.

Portsmouth vs Sunderland Live Stream: Kick-off time and how to watch

The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:45pm BST on Thursday, May 16, and the match will be shown on TV on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. The build-up starts at 7:30pm.

Sky subscribers will be able to watch the game on nearly any device for no additional cost – be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop – via the Sky Go app.

Non-Sky customers can watch it for a nominal fee, either by signing up for a Sky Sports Mobile TV subscription, or by buying a NOW TV pass from just £7.99.

Here are some handy links to get you started:

All that’s left to do is cart in the prawn sandwiches, sit back, and enjoy what will hopefully be a thrilling affair.