The fifth round of the FA Cup gets underway tonight as Portsmouth host Arsenal. The Gunners are big favourites despite an embarrassing midweek loss to Olympiacos, but Pompey will be looking to upset the odds. Our guide tells you everything you need to know to watch and stream Portsmouth vs Arsenal tonight.

Read on for times, broadcaster details and a full match preview. We’ll explain how to tune in on any device, wherever you are.

Portsmouth vs Arsenal kick-off time

For UK viewers, the match kicks off at 7:45pm GMT.

For US viewers, the game gets underway at 2:45pm ET, or 11:45am PT.

How to watch Portsmouth vs Arsenal in the UK

The match will be live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, for subscribers. Currently BT is offering a no-contract deal − subscribers can watch all the sport on BT for £25 a month.

If you’re a BT subscriber, but you won’t be in when the match is on, you can watch the game on-the-go on the BT Sport app. Make sure to sign up for the app ahead of time though, if you haven’t already, as there can be a delay in the sign-up process.

How to stream the game from anywhere

If you aren’t sure if you can access BT Sport where you are, then the best way to get around your issues might be a VPN. That’s because access to normal coverage might be geo-blocked – that is, you are prevented from watching outside your home country, usually due to rights reasons.

VPNs encrypt and anonymise your data and enable you to appear as if you are watching from your home country, so they are useful for much more than entertainment.

We’ve tested 18 of the most reliable VPNs – see our guide to the best VPNs to help you out. Or you can find out more about the top 4 in our comparison table below.

Portsmouth vs Arsenal match preview

Portsmouth have scored three goals in three of their last four fixtures. Pompey will hope they can carry that free-scoring form into this huge tie, as will any neutrals watching.

Conversely, Arsenal need to bounce back, following a hugely disappointing loss to Olympiacos last Thursday which saw them crash out of the Europa League.

While two divisions separate League One Portsmouth from Premier League Arsenal, bigger upsets have happened in the past. Fans of lower league football will remember when, in December 2012, the Gunners were ejected from the FA Cup by League Two Bradford.

Go even further back and Arsenal fans will be unhappy to be reminded of their 1992 Cup defeat at the hands of Welsh minnows, Wrexham.

Portsmouth are flying high in League One, currently in third, and will take hope from the spectacular cup upsets of the past. They’ll need some luck though as far as the two teams’ records are concerned, Pompey haven’t beaten Arsenal in any competitive match since 1958.

The cliched but enduring “magic of the cup” has always been a big draw for fans and players and, it seems, Portsmouth will need a sprinkling of it tonight. It’s well worth tuning in on BT Sport this evening to see them take their chances.

