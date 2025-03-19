An iPhone with no charging port could be a goer after all

Apple would be entitled to launch a port-free wirelessly charging iPhone in the future, if it so desired, according to the folks most likely to block it.

Reports earlier this week claimed Apple had explored giving the skinny iPhone 17 Air a port-free design, but decided against it due to regulatory concerns.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman heard form his sources that Apple wanted “to make the Air device Apple’s first completely port-free iPhone” but dropped the idea out of concern it would have annoyed EU regulators.

That’s because the region demands a standardised USB-C port under its Common Charger Directive for replenishing handsets (which put paid to the Lightning connector of course).

However, it turns out the EU would be quite alright with the idea. The ruling is that if a device has a wired charging port then it has to be USB-C, but it doesn’t have to have a wired charging port.

“Since, such radio equipment cannot be recharged via wired charging, it does not need to incorporate the harmonised (wired) charging solution,” European Commission press officer Federica Miccoli told 9to5Mac.

It makes perfect sense when you think about it. The EU’s main concern when enacting the Common Charger Directive was to cut down on the obscene amount of e-waste that comes from having multiple options on the market.

Considering the wireless charging solutions don’t need additional wires and plugs at all, they’re beneficial to that goal of cutting down on waste, aside from the fact users have to actually buy pads like MagSafe chargers to place the best iPhones on.