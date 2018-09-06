PornHub could be key to government ‘porn pass’ plans – here’s how

Back in May it emerged the UK government was considering a new ‘porn pass’ scheme that would require Brits to buy an age verification pass in order to access online filth.

Now it appears the government has a willing partner in order to bring the plan to fruition. The PornHub-owned AgeID system has teamed up with a company that already sells age-verifying cards in nearly 30,000 newsagents in the UK.

The deal with OCL and Portes could enable Brits to walk into their local PayPoint-enabled store and grab a card that’d enable access to adult sites without having to reveal personal information.

So, how does it work? Well each Portes card has a QR code, which can be scanned into the companion app. From here, you’ll travel to the site in question, hit the Ports logo, after a pin and wait for verification via the app. If you want to verify one device it’ll cost a fiver, but it’s £9 for cards that enable multiple devices.

There’s no news yet on whether talks are planned with the UK government ministers seeking to bring in such a system, but it sounds like this solution that could protect user’s privacy, while keeping adult content away from minors.

“The anonymous nature of Portes fits perfectly into AgeID’s suite of age verification options, offering privacy and reassurance to consumers that their personal information cannot be revealed,” says James Clark, Director of Communications at AgeID (via Gizmodo).

“The addition of OCL’s parental and fraud prevention controls puts their solution head and shoulders above the rest and gives parents peace of mind as we enter a new era of internet regulation in the UK. Our exclusive partnership with OCL continues AgeID’s commitment to privacy and security, and advances our vision to be the most robust age verification system available.”

The CEO of OCL, Serge Acker added: “We have designed Portes to be a seamless, transactional platform that can verify agreements between different parties without the need to store any kind of personal data. With new legislation set to come into force soon, we have created a status verification solution that is seamless and elegant, with far-reaching child and workplace protection applications, ensuring that only properly verified parties can access adult materials, regardless of whether that’s visual media or social media.

“We are proud to partner with the market leader in age verification, AgeID, exclusively for the card’s use in providing age verification for adult themed sites.”

Is this the best way to solve a difficult problem?