PornHub sued by deaf man over missing ‘Hot Step Aunt’ subtitles

If you’re an avid PornHub viewer you might believe there’s plenty to fulfil every kink imaginable. However, one smut connoisseur believes the web’ foremost filth provider isn’t sufficiently serving his community.

Yaroslav Suris is suing PornHub because he believes there the site isn’t doing enough to serve the deaf community due to the lack of closed captioning on videos posted to the site.

According to court documents, he says the site has “denied the deaf and hearing-impaired access to its videos that others can easily enjoy” and claims “a lack of closed captioning violates their rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act.”

While many users aren’t tuning into videos for the dialogue or plot, and others are actively turning down sound to avoid being caught in the act, Suris wants greater access to the storylines via subtitles.

Suris pointed out that because of the limited closed captions he wasn’t able to fully enjoy skin flicks like Hot Step Aunt Babysits Disobedient Nephew, Sexy Cop Gets Witness to Talk, and Daddy 4K — Allison comes to Talk About Money to Her Boys’ Naughty Father.

Related: Best VPN 2020

The lawsuit has surprised us, given PornHub is probably doing more for users with accessibly needs than a large proportion of tech firms. Back in June 2018, we reported that PornHub had added closed captions to more than 1,000 videos, enabling viewers with hearing disabilities to follow the twists and turns of porn storytelling.

The clips were spread across a number of popular genres, with the company saying the captions will offer “descriptive and interpretative text” for viewers who “are not able to hear the video’s original audio.”

The captions are, ahem, manually entered, by the site’s editors so viewers can expect accurate transcriptions of the ups and downs in any captioned scene. That’s kinda cool given most other video platforms use algorithms to add subtitles to video.

All viewers ned to do is select the ‘CC’ button within the video playback bar, where they are available. According to the site, those videos had already racked up millions of views 18 months ago. We can only assume the company has improved its offering since then.

PornHub VP Corey Price responded to the lawsuit, telling TMZ: “We understand that Yaroslav Suris is suing Pornhub for claiming we’ve denied the deaf and hearing impaired access to our videos. While we do not generally comment on active lawsuits, we’d like to take this opportunity to point out that we do have a closed captions category.”

Which companies do you believe are doing the most to help tech users with accessibility needs? Share them with us @TrustedReviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …