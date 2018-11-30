Coffee and porn − two things that will get you up in the morning. Starbucks, however, is cracking down on the latter, and Pornhub has responded by launching a Safe For Work category.

The coffee chain this week revealed plans to block access to porn on its free Wi-Fi in all its US outlets next year. That’s right − apparently some people watch porn in Starbucks. Ballsy.

Starbucks made the announcement after being pressured by internet safety organisation Enough Is Enough, which launched a petition calling for it to filter porn in US outlets. At the time of publication, the petition has more than 26,000 signatures.

Pornhub’s response? Launching a Safe For Work category, obviously.

“While we were aware some people’s preference in a sexual partner mimics that of their coffee, we were unaware that people were acting on such impulses when getting their caffeine fix,” said Pornhub vice president Corey Price.

“To comply with Starbucks’ new policy, we’ve created an option that allow fans to still enjoy great content to which they are accustomed, but that is appropriate for consumption in public places.”

We’ve had a quick look, and it’s stuffed with all sorts, including music videos and video games clips.

Or, as Pornhub put it: “[It’s filled with] hundreds of videos with ranging topics, including adult entertainers sharing advice and experiences; compilation videos with attractive, yet clothed people; video game reviews and demonstrations; and more”.

However, there’s a massive catch − a catch that sent my heart rate through the roof here at Trusted Reviews Towers − that you should know about before you check it out.

If you don’t use an ad-blocker, you’ll still be served some very, very NSFW ads.

You can access Pornhub’s SFW section here. Maybe don’t do it at the office though.

