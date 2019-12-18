PornHub offers Android 10 usage stats – and it’s grim reading

If you’re missing the monthly grim reading provided by the Android developers dashboard, showing how few people are on the latest versions of Android, then the good folks at PornHub have you covered.

Google hasn’t updated the distribution stats, which keyed us into the percentage of active users rocking the major Android versions, since May. That could be because it was fed up of the likes of us hammering the company for the never-ending woe of the operating system’s fragmentation.

However, thanks to PornHub’s annual Year In Review stats (safe for work), we’ve got a pretty good idea of which OS Android users are rocking while getting their rocks off.

Affording to its traffic by mobile OS version stats for Android, only 2% of smut fans on Google’s mobile operating system are browsing using Android 10 (nee Android Q).

That’s compared to 48% of its Android traffic deriving from the 2018 release Android Pie, 23% of visitors on Oreo and 12% on Android Nougat. 1% of users are still on KitKat and Jelly Bean respectively.

While this doesn’t provide the complete picture offered by Google’s official stats, PornHub consistently ranks in the top 50 most visited websites in the world, meaning its stats provide a fair sample.

As far as the iOS share goes, a whopping 71% of PornHub’s Apple traffic comes from the latest iOS 13 operating system. Less than a quarter of the iPhone and iPad crowd are on iOS 12, with the remaining 5% of users spread over older versions of the OS.

In its Year in Review, PornHub said 76.6% of its overall traffic derived from smartphones, while 16.3% of users do it the old fashioned way, via the desktop. The remaining 7.1% get their adult content fix via tablets.

The desktop figures are down 18% on 2018, while phone share is up across the board. PornHub says 52.8% of its mobile traffic comes from iOS users, while 46.6 are on Android.

