Pornhub, not Android, was the biggest loser from the iPhone launch

Apple’s latest iPhone launch got people more excited by handsets than getting handsy, according to Pornhub traffic insights.

The internet’s favourite purveyor of filth saw a humungous drop in traffic during last week’s unveiling of a threesome of new iPhones. And it wasn’t just limited to California. Site visits plummeted a whole 4% worldwide compared to an average day of smut perusal.

As Apple only lets you watch its keynote livestream on Safari, Apple TV and Microsoft Edge, the X-rated experts were able to more easily identify exactly how the event impacted on site traffic.

Pornhub visitor numbers from macOS and iOS devices during the Apple Event experienced an unwanted droop of 8 and 12%, respectively. Traffic surged after the climax of the Apple event though, as eager viewers scrambled to catch up on lost time.

This trend was repeated when it came to browser usage.



Apple needs to stop making such fine phones – the iPhone X’s sexy design clearly has a lot to answer for.

