Pornhub had a ‘Stormy’ year as Fortnite and 4K porn also dominate trends

Whether it’s Spotify, YouTube, App Store, or Twitter, everyone loves a year-end list to reflect on the content that had people listening, watching, playing, or, in Twitter’s case, hurling abuse at each other on the internet.

So it’s no surprise the world’s most popular adult entertainment site Pornhub has released its own year in review (safe for work), chronicling what got smut fans off during 2018.

In its list of searches that ‘defined 2018’ porn star Stormy Daniels, who claims to have had a fling with Donald Trump pre-White House, topped the list with a whopping 30.25m searches during the year thus far.

The penchant for video game porn saw Fortnite come in second, while it’s clear that porn connoisseurs are now seeking higher-quality imagery because “4K” was the third on the list. Interestingly, 1080p featured as a defining search in 2017.

Beyond that, Pornhub’s in-depth review is full of fascinating insights. The company said searches “Romantic” videos had doubled, partly due to the proportion of female visitors growing to 29% overall. That’s up 3% on 2017.

Dr Laurie Betito, Director of the Pornhub Sexual Wellness Center said: “Every year we see an increase indicating that women are more and more comfortable exploring their sexuality, moving away from the idea that porn is just for men—-what a shift from only just a few decades ago!”

Pornhub also offers some interesting stats on when traffic drops off. During Apple’s iPhone launch event in September global Pornhub traffic dropped off by 11%. During the Super Bowl traffic dropped 26% in the US, while even for the notoriously amorous French, a victory in the World Cup final saw Pornhub traffic fall 55%.

The site says that 71.6% of traffic now comes from mobile phones, while 19.7% derives from desktop use (down 18% from 2017). The final 8.7% of usage is on tablets.

Finally, we’re not sure what do with the knowledge that Elastigirl from the new Incredibles movie was the top trending search in the UK, but whatever floats your boats, guys…

Are you surprised to see Stormy Daniels top the Pornhub charts in 2018? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.