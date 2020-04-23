Pop to the Shop is a new volunteering platform for lockdown shopping

Pop to the Shop is an all-new online volunteering platform where people can “help each other get through Covid-19”. It’s a new platform designed by British tech entrepreneur George Bevis, which is designed to help communities to support each other and minimise the spread of coronavirus.

People can sign up to the platform either as a volunteer shopper, or as someone who needs help to get their shopping or other essential supplies like medicine.

Related: How to stop Google using your location data for its Covid-19 behaviour tracking reports

Those who are self-isolating can find helpful local people to pick up their shopping for them, thus limiting the spread of coronavirus and minimising the potential exposure for those who are particularly at risk. Pop to the Shop also allows for contact-free delivery.

The name behind the platform is George Bevis, the founder of the upcoming fintech company, Tide. The digital-only finance platform provides current accounts to small and medium sized businesses, as well as in-app accounting, credit and more.

The Pop to the Shop website breaks the process up into three simple steps. First, a request is made from someone in need. Second, a friendly neighbour sees the request in the Pop to the Shop app and, hopefully, accepts. Finally, the shopping is delivered and the shopper is reimbursed for what they paid. Simple enough.

Payments for Pop to the Shop pick-ups are facilitated through Stripe, which is compliant with financial ‘Know Your Customer’ regulations, to ensure peace of mind for those using the service.

Now, the creators of Pop to the Shop are appealing to as many people as possible to sign up and volunteer in their local area. So, if you have free time and would like to help out vulnerable, ill or elderly people in your locality, simply head over to poptotheshop.org and get signed up.

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…