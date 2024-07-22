Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Pondering a Galaxy Ring? Here’s why you should wait for now

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Oura Ring 3 is still regarded as the smart ring to beat, but the hardware has been out since late 2021 and now faces a huge threat from Samsung’s entry to the sector with the Galaxy Ring.

However, Oura might soon have a new model to take the fight to Samsung and the other wearable companies seeking a piece of the pie – not to mention the continued rumours Apple might enter the fray.

Android Authority reports the fourth generation Oura ring is is making its way through the various regulators for certifieation, including images of pre-production units.

Judging by the images, the Oura Ring 4 (model numbers OA11 and OA12) will continue to have a flat design, as a counter point to the concave design of the Galaxy Ring.

There’s little else to glean from the report, so we don’t yet have an impression of the new features an Oura Ring 4 would bring into play, or when it might launch.

The Oura Ring 3 arrived in November 2021, while previous generations arrived in 2018 and 2015 respectively. So a fourth-gen release would continue the pattern of a new generation product every three years.

When we reviewed the Oura Ring 3 we declared it the “best smart ring you can buy” and praised the automatic activity detection, tracking capabilities, and up to 7 days of battery life.

The Galaxy Ring, which is still in pre-order, promises to be popular among owners of the company’s smartphones doesn’t require a monthly subscription like the Oura, but is more expensive than the incumbent.

We have been hands-on with the Galaxy Ring and were impressed by its potential. However, it could soon be measured to a higher standard.

