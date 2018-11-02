Polk Audio introduces the Signa S2 soundbar

Polk Audio has added a new soundbar to its Signa Series in the Signa S2.

The Signa S2 is a HDMI-ARC enabled effort with a wireless soundbar that replaces the best-selling Signa S1. It sits alongside the Signa Solo as part of Polk Audio’s current soundbar range.

Dimensions for the soundbar are 6 x 90 x 8cm (hwd), so it should fit beneath your TV without obscuring the IR remote sensor. It ships with HDMI and optical cables and also features Bluetooth connectivity and a 3.5mm AUX input.

Polk claims the soundbar and subwoofer are capable of delivering a “rich sound and deep bass” through its Dolby Digital decoding and a “performance-tuned driver array”. That should give your TV much more of a presence than the set’s standard speakers. It also features what Polk refers to as its VoiceAdjust technology, which allows the user to customise voice levels to their liking.

The listening experience can be further tailored through a number of one-button EQ presets that include ‘Movies’, ‘Music’ and ‘Night’ modes.

Compatible with 4K and HDTVs, the Signa S2 comes in a black finish and is available now for £199.

