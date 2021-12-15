Polk Audio’s Signa S4 Atmos soundbar is very affordable

Polk Audio has announced its first ever Dolby Atmos soundbar in the Polk Signa S4.

The Signa S4 features a total of seven drivers, including two upward-firing speakers to deliver overhead sound for an immersive listening experience when streaming movies or gaming. It is also capable of upmixing non-Dolby Atmos audio to create a virtual Atmos experience.

The S4 also packs left and right tweeters along with left and right woofers to produce a large sound stage. The centre channel uses Polk’s own Voice Adjust tech to ensure dialogue is intelligible during action scenes, sporting events and at lower volumes.

Also packed alongside the main unit is a wireless subwoofer with Polk’s Bass Adjust feature claiming to generate the perfect blend of bass at any level. The subwoofer connects to the S4 automatically when both are turned on, and can be positioned anywhere within 10 metres of the soundbar.

There’s a button on the Signa S4 that provides one-touch access to presents tuned for movies or music. Night Mode turns down the bass and ensures that dialogue is crisp and clear to lessen your chances of waking your neighbours (or anyone upstairs sleeping).

The soundbar can connect to your TV via HDMI, optical cable or aux-in and supports 8K TVs, as well as older setups. The HDMI eARC port passes through native Dolby Atmos streams with the S4 designed to work with most TV remotes, as well as mobile devices when streaming. The soundbar can be placed on your TV stand or mounted on the wall.

“The Polk Signa S4 soundbar delivers superb Dolby Atmos surround sound that enhances everything from movie special effects to music ambiance to games”, said Polk Audio president, Frank Sterns.

“Whether you’re getting a soundbar for the first time, or looking to upgrade to Dolby Atmos, the Signa S4 delivers on Polk’s promise of exceptional sound quality coupled with great value”.

The Polk Audio Signa S4 is available now from polkaudio.com and resellers across Europe for £329 / €349 / $349.99.