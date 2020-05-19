Polk Audio introduces its affordable Signa S3 soundbar with Chromecast

US brand Polk Audio has announced the addition of the Signa S3 to its Signa Series of affordable soundbars

The Signa S3 (£279) is the latest addition to Polk Audio’s best-selling Signa soundbar range that includes the Signa Solo and Signa S2. With a single HDMI ARC and Optical input for connection to TVs, while the Signa S3 is not going to play Atmos soundtracks, it is capable of decoding Dolby Digital 5.1 content through its four performance-tuned drivers.

Related: Best Soundbar

The inclusion of Chromecast gives users the opportunity to play content from a wide range of sources including Google Play Music, Amazon Music HD, Spotify, Tidal, Roon, Qobuz and others.

Polk Audio claims the soundbar will be easy to use, and it offers some hands-free control in Google Assistant through an external Google Home device or Google Home app. Multi-room is also possible by grouping the soundbar with other Chromecast-enabled speakers.

Additional features include Polk’s Voice Adjust technology, which enables listeners to adjust voice levels for movies, TV shows or sports. The soundbar is said to work automatically with TV remotes from Samsung, LG, Panasonic, Toshiba and Sony (as well as most other CEC-enabled TVs), so the TV remote is all that’s needed for operation of both the TV and bar.

DSP modes such as ‘Movie’, ‘Music’ and ‘Night Mode’ optimise the audio output of the soundbar and wireless subwoofer for clarity and detail for whatever source you happen to be watching. HDMI and optical cables are included in the box.

Michael McCole, senior product marketing manager for sound bars at Polk Audio said: “If you’re in the market for a straightforward, but dramatic boost to your home theater system, the Signa S3 covers all the bases. It sounds huge, works with virtually any TV and TV brand, decodes Dolby Digital for great virtual surround sound and has Chromecast to easily stream your favorite music into your living room.”

The Polk Audio Signa S3 soundbar goes on sale in early June for £279.

TV & Audio Editor Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …