Polaroid Now instant camera launches with redesigned autofocus system

The camera maker has gone back to its roots with a return to the Polaroid name for its latest instant camera, the Polaroid Now.

Polaroid – formally known as Polaroid Originals – has unveiled a new point and shoot camera with redesigned autofocus system and improved flash.

The Polaroid Now is a new instant camera with a friendlier, more curved design than previous Polaroid cameras.

Unlike the OneStep 2 and OneStep+, the redeveloped autofocus on the Polaroid Now is able to switch between distance and portrait formats automatically.

The smarter flash system allows the camera to look at lighting conditions and take different light levels into consideration for better lit photos even with the flash switched off.

The battery has also been improved, and is now capable of lasting long enough to shoot 15 packs of film.

“In the 70’s, Polaroid changed the rules of branding with the introduction of bold, full panel rainbow spectrums across our product lines, inspiring a host of legendary brands to this day”, said Polaroid CEO Oskar Smolokowski.

“As this new decade marks a new chapter in the Polaroid story, it’s a moment for us to celebrate that heritage, while keeping our sights set on the future. The new identity for 2020 reflects this, boldly reclaiming the colour spectrum as uniquely Polaroid”.

The Polaroid Now is available in black and white and in red, orange, yellow, green and blue for a limited time. You can pick up the latest Polaroid camera now from Polaroid’s website for £119.99.

Polaroid has also released a new special edition instant film Colour i-Type Film – Colour Wave Frame Edition, a colourful new film that features “a host of hues, from moody blues to warming orange and red frames”. This and the Colour i-Type Film – Black Frame Edition are available to buy for £15.99 each.

