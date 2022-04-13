Polar Pacer running-focused smartwatches announced

Polar has announced two new running-focused smartwatches, the Polar Pacer and Polar Pacer Pro.

The Finnish workout tech specialist has announced the immediate launch of “an all-new collection of running watches for every kind of runner”. We’ve been impressed by the likes of the Polar Vantage V2 in the past, so could us interested.

The two-strong Polar Pacer line apparently pays tribute to the world’s most popular sport. The Polar Pacer is targeted at running newbies, while the Polar pacer Pro lives up to its name with a “serious running watch” package.

Polar Pacer Pro

Both watches feature a vibrant 1.2-inch always-on MIP display with superior visibility in direct sunlight and covered in Gorilla Glass 3.0. They also feature a faster processor and 5MB of RAM. In terms of battery life, you’ll get the same 35 hours of training on a single charge with both watches.

You get optical heart rate sensing and GPS with both watches. On the latter front, Polar has apparently implemented a new antenna design that boosts GPS tracking accuracy.

On top of that, the Polar Pacer Pro adds turn-by-turn guidance, as well as an integrated barometer that lets you automatically measure your running power, in watts, with no additional external sensors necessary.

Polar Pacer

These are two lightweight watches, too, with the Pacer weighing 40g and the Pacer Pro tipping the scales at 41g.

Polar has implemented a new Walking Test into both watches that will estimate your initial aerobic fitness using VO2max readings. You’ll be able to track your progress by going for a 15-minute walk on a flat path.

The Polar Pacer Pro is available now for £259/$299.90, while the Polar Pacer costs £169.50/$199.90.