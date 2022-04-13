 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Polar Pacer running-focused smartwatches announced

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Polar has announced two new running-focused smartwatches, the Polar Pacer and Polar Pacer Pro.

The Finnish workout tech specialist has announced the immediate launch of “an all-new collection of running watches for every kind of runner”. We’ve been impressed by the likes of the Polar Vantage V2 in the past, so could us interested.

The two-strong Polar Pacer line apparently pays tribute to the world’s most popular sport. The Polar Pacer is targeted at running newbies, while the Polar pacer Pro lives up to its name with a “serious running watch” package.

Polar Pacer Pro

Both watches feature a vibrant 1.2-inch always-on MIP display with superior visibility in direct sunlight and covered in Gorilla Glass 3.0. They also feature a faster processor and 5MB of RAM. In terms of battery life, you’ll get the same 35 hours of training on a single charge with both watches.

You get optical heart rate sensing and GPS with both watches. On the latter front, Polar has apparently implemented a new antenna design that boosts GPS tracking accuracy.

On top of that, the Polar Pacer Pro adds turn-by-turn guidance, as well as an integrated barometer that lets you automatically measure your running power, in watts, with no additional external sensors necessary.

Polar Pacer

These are two lightweight watches, too, with the Pacer weighing 40g and the Pacer Pro tipping the scales at 41g.

Polar has implemented a new Walking Test into both watches that will estimate your initial aerobic fitness using VO2max readings. You’ll be able to track your progress by going for a 15-minute walk on a flat path.

The Polar Pacer Pro is available now for £259/$299.90, while the Polar Pacer costs £169.50/$199.90.

You might like…

Apple Watch 7 Review

Apple Watch 7 Review

Max Parker 6 months ago
Best Smartwatch 2021: The top wearables for apps, health and more

Best Smartwatch 2021: The top wearables for apps, health and more

Max Parker 11 months ago
Best Fitness Trackers 2021: Stay in shape with our favourite workout wearables

Best Fitness Trackers 2021: Stay in shape with our favourite workout wearables

Thomas Deehan 12 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.