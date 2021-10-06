Polar is updating its wearables with new Grit X and Vantage watches

Polar has announced a new Grit X Watch alongside updates and new colourways for the Vantage and Unite families.

Polar has branched out further in the wearables community, announcing the Grit X Pro, designed for heavy-duty use with military-grade durability and a scratch-resistant glass lens. The device is being marketed as a direct rival to the Garmin Fenix 6 line of hardcore fitness trackers.

The Grit X Pro is water-resistant up to 100 metres and should withstand temperatures ranging from -20°C to 50°C, making it an ideal choice for any outdoor enthusiasts.

It also has full GPS and HR tracking, with up to 40 hours of training time and 100 hours of battery life, Polar claims you could get up to seven days in watch mode with 24/7 tracking.

This watch is an update to the Grit X, which came out last year. The Grit X Pro improves on its predecessor with a sapphire lens and Track Back routing, which helps hikers get back to where they started in unknown environments.

There are also Performance tests, including Running and Cycling, alongside tests that check your body conditions, to help you calculate your performance and track your progress.

You can get the Polar Grit X in three colours, Nordic Copper, Black DLC and Arctic Gold, for £439 from Polar’s website or third-party retailers.

And Polar is adding another watch in for anyone who’s worried about weight; the Grit X Pro Titan has all the features of the Pro but is 12% lighter, packing aerospace titanium to keep it strong. The Polar Grit X Pro Titan will cost a little more, at £519.

Polar is also updating its other wearables; the Polar Vantage V2 Shift is an upgrade to last years Polar Vantage V2. There is also now a new colourway for the Vantage V2, in Red.

Vantage V2 Shift comes in Silver or Black with both a leather and functional FKM wristband, giving you the choice to customise your watch with the quick release bars. If you currently own a Vantage V2, you can buy a Shift Edition bundle starting from £43.50.

There is also a software update coming to Vantage V2 owners, which will include a heart rate sensor that can view heart rate data via BLE, as well as new always-on features including the time of the sunrise, sunset, a compass and location coordinates.

The Vantage V2 Shift costs £489, while the Vantage V2 Red costs £449. Both can be found on Polar’s website.

Finally, the Unite family also saw a small update, the smartwatch will get two new colourways in Teal and Red, and will be getting a new software update.

The new Polar Unite update will include a weekly summary of training statistics to help you track progress, the ability to connect Unite to a BLE compatible device for heart rate data, and statistics showing you how much energy you used during each training session.

You can get a Polar Unite smartwatch for £134.50 on Polar’s webiste.