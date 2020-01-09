Pokemon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass announced with new characters, creatures, and more

Nintendo and Game Freak have announced a duo of expansion passes for Pokemon Sword and Shield set to introduce a bunch of new content throughout 2020.

Unveiled during today’s Nintendo Direct, the expansion pass is available to purchase on the Nintendo Switch eShop, with one being available for each title as creatures and characters will differ depending on which one you own.

Instead of releasing another title which expands upon or even combines the elements of Sword and Shield like Game Freak has done in the past, they have opted instead to release these changes as part of an expansion pass, which isn’t entirely surprising.

The highlight of this expansion pass will come in the form of two major expansions in the form of The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra, both of which will be released throughout the duration of 2020.

We caught a glimpse at both of them during today’s presentation in the form of concept art, character illustrations and in-game footage. It’s clear Game Freak is still hard at work on each of them so gameplay used sparingly, but we’re still very excited indeed.

The Isle of Armor will focuses on the theme of growth, with the location seemingly taking inspiration from the Japanese island of Okinawa. Throughout the expansion you will become an apprentice of Mustard, a veteran trainer, and take on an abundance of new challenges.

Crown Tundra is a little different, abandoning sunny beaches for snowy, uncompromising mountains. The theme this time around is exploration as you don hiking gear to combat the snow. This will also include a brand-new co-op mode.

Both expansions will introduce a variety of new characters, Pokemon and cosmetic options for players to pursue, all of which look absolutely fabulous if we’re being perfectly honest. Hopefully each one is chunky enough for players to mine plenty of playtime out of them.

A new software update will be coming later today allowing players of Pokemon Sword and Shield to meet some of the new characters alongside the Galarian Slowpoke, a critter who looks as dim-witted and adorable as we remember. 200+ Pokemon, both old and new, are confirmed as part of the expansion pass.

