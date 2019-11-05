The complete Pokedex for Pokemon Sword and Shield has seemingly leaked online ahead of the game’s launch later this month.

It appears members of the general public have gotten their hands on Game Freak’s upcoming RPG prior to the official release, so obviously they’ve gone ahead and datamined the game to uncover everything they can.

Don’t worry, we won’t be spoiling any specific creatures or evolutions in this story, but if you’re hoping to navigate the internet without being spoilt – we’d be incredibly careful, since starter evolutions, locations and more have seemingly been leaked already.

Nintendo has already begun wiping much of the information across the internet, although there’s no permanent solution to a leak of this magnitude. If you’re curious about such things, ResetEra has compiled many of the common questions surrounding Sword and Shield, and this includes leaks.

Pokemon Sword and Shield is poised to launch exclusively for Nintendo Switch on November 15, and will be the first major new entry for the franchise on the hybrid console. It’s bound to be absolutely massive, which should give you an idea of how panicked Nintendo must be about these leaks.

‘While I only played through a small section of Pokemon Sword and Shield, it already teases a brave evolution of the formula that has stuck rigidly to its foundations for many years,” reads my hands-on preview. ‘The enhanced battle system, massive world and unbelievable amount of adorable charm have already sold me on the next chapter of Pocket Monsters.”

The setting this time around takes inspiration from the United Kingdom – taking place across a variety of locales ranging from a London-esque metropolis to quiant villages that wouldn’t look out of place in the quiet fields of Scotland or Wales. It’s wonderfully charming, and will also incorporate wide, open-worlds areas for the first time in series’ history.

