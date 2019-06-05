The Nintendo Switch has been around for over two years now, and while we’ve seen Pokemon grace the system in the form of Pokken and the wonderful Let’s Go, Pikachu and Let’s Go, Eevee, a core entry in the series is yet to emerge.

That is, until now. Pokemon Sword and Shield are coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch this November, encompassing a brand-new adventure with a new region, creatures and protagonists. It’s all wonderfully charming with an obvious British inspiration, and we can’t wait to play it.

Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need know about Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield including all the latest news, release date, trailers and more.

Pokemon Sword and Shield – At a glance

A brand new duo of Pokemon titles coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch

Launching on November 15, 2019

Takes place in the region of Galar, which is inspired by the UK

Introduces four-player Raid Battles, Dynamax Pokemon and more

Expect a larger world, plenty of new Pokemon and characters

Pokemon Sword and Shield Release Date – When is it coming out?

Nintendo has confirmed that Pokemon Sword and Shield will be launching exclusively for Nintendo Switch on November 15, 2019. You can purchase them individually or as part of a special double-pack.

You can watch the recently released Nintendo Direct in its entirety below:

Pokemon Sword and Shield News – Nintendo Direct confirms release date, raids and more

Nintendo recently held a direct presentation that unveiled plentiful information for Pokemon Sword and Shield. This included a release date of November 15, 2019 for the RPG adventure. It’s closer than we thought, and we can’t wait to play it.

The direct expanded upon nearly every aspect of the game, including a glimpse at the region of Galar. It’s positively massive, and unlike anything we’ve seen before in the franchise. Players will explore luscious woodlands, snow-drenched canyons and other locales. It’s also open-world in a sense, with ‘Wild Areas‘ found across each city where Pokemon roam free outside of random battles as the weather changes both around them and the player.

Within each city you’ll find Stadiums, acting as Sword and Shield’s iteration of gyms. They’re massive, but the size is here to accommodate Dynamax – a new breed of giant Pokemon that will require several players to take down and/or capture. Pokemon can now grow to extraordinary sizes, and you can take them on in four-player raid battles where you and three friends team up for a battle of epic proportions.

Pokemon Sword and Shield – New Pokemon from the Nintendo Direct

We’ve compiled all the recently revealed Pokemon for Sword and Shield below:

Wooloo – an adorable sheep Pokemon with fluffy wool used by the local people

Gossifleur – Loves places with clean, natural air outside of big cities. Pollution is a big no-no.

Drednaw – A big fella with a large mouth filled with sharp teeth.

Corviknight – An angsty-looking bird who acts as a fast travel device of players while in your party

Pokemon Sword and Shield Trailer – How does it look?

You can watch a trailer showcasing the new region, starters and more below:

Pokemon Sword and Shield Region – Where does it take place?

Sword and Shield will take place in the new region of Galar, which is seemingly based on the United Kingdom with a mixture of sprawling country fields and vast, industrial cities dotting the landscape.

It looks gorgeous, sporting an engine that feels like a mature step up above previous entries with three-dimensional graphics sets across large, complicated locales. You can even see smoke billowing from chimneys and grass swaying in the breeze. We’re ready to get stuck in.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Starters – What are they called?

Like all previous Pokemon titles, this one will provide you with three unique starter Pokemon to choose from in the form of the following:

Grookey – Grass

“A mischievous Chimp Pokémon that is full of boundless curiosity.”

Scorbunny – Fire

“A Rabbit Pokémon that is always running about, bursting with energy.”

Sobble – Water

“A somewhat timid Water Lizard Pokémon that shoots out attacks as it hides itself in the water.”

If Sword and Shield follows the routine of previous games, which is likely will, a single one will accompany throughout your entire journey.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Gameplay – Any big new features?

We only caught a few glimpses of actual gameplay throughout the 7-minute reveal presentation, but it was certainly enough to unveil a few exciting new features. For starters, it seems the region of Galar will follow a day/night cycle and a variety of different weather types.

The official screenshots feature cities drenched in falling snow, scorching sunshine and autumn hues. It remains unclear if these will have in impact on gameplay beyond aesthetic, but it adds a loving bit of extra detail to Sword and Shield.

Character customisation is back and better than ever with plenty of fabulous clothes and styles to choose from as you embark on your Pokemon adventure. We won’t like, buying clothes and kitting out our virtual avatar is a joy, and we’re chuffed to see it return in Sword and Shield.

The Battle System appears somewhat more extravagant, yet seems to abide by series’ conventions with random encounters and trainer battles making a welcome return. They also seem far larger in scale, taking advantage of the improved hardware to make Pokemon look more ambitious than ever.

