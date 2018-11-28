Save over £100 with this Nintendo Switch Pokemon bundle on eBay right now

eBay is currently offering a special promotion that slashes 15 percent off most products, meaning you can get this epic Nintendo Switch bundle for a fraction of the price.

Right now, you can pick up the limited edition Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Let’s Go, Eevee console with the Poke Ball Plus from ShopTo for just £284 when applying the code ‘PRESENTS’ at checkout.

Nintendo Switch Pokemon Bundle Deal Nintendo Switch Let's Go Pikachu Limited Edition Bundle Talk about a bargain! Nab this limited edition Nintendo Switch bundle before it goes as part of eBay's incredible 15% off sale.

If you were to purchase all the components separately they could cost you over 400 notes, with competing retailers selling it for a similar higher price right now. So, if you’re after a Switch, don’t sleep on this deal.

Earning 8/10 in our review, we had a blast with Pokemon: Let’s Go, relieved it didn’t dumb down the RPG formula like we feared, but instead made things even better:

‘Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee and Let’s Go, Pikachu are a great duo of titles that blend the iconic pocket monster RPG with ample innovations from its mobile counterpart.

Game Freak has pulled a Hannah Montana and found the best of both worlds here, solidifying an experience that embraces newcomers without forgetting the hardcore that will be itching to dive in.’

This bundle also includes the Poke Ball Plus, an all-new controller which can be used with Pokemon: Let’s Go to live out your childhood gamer fantasies.

You’ll hear Pokemon inside as you catch them and throw it towards the screen using motion controls to bring them into your party. It’s a great bit of kit, and essentially free with this deal.

