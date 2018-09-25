The beloved RPG series is finally coming to Nintendo Switch in the form of Pokemon Let’s Go, Pikachu and Let’s Go Eevee! later this year, and they’re taking plenty of inspiration from the mobile phenomenon. Game Freak has redesigned the classic formula so it works for newcomers and veterans alike, and we can’t wait.

Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need to know about Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! including all the latest news, release date, gameplay, trailers and more.

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! – Preview by Tom Hatfield

This weekend at EGX, Pokémon Let’s Go was publically demoed for the first time, so this lapsed Pokéfan stepped up to take a look.

The first thing that struck me was how familiar it was. Pokémon Let’s Go is a loose remake of Pokémon Red/Blue, and the short demo consisted only of Viridian Forest, the first proper battling area of the series (when I tried to walk back towards Pallet Town the demonstrator said they weren’t ready to show that yet).

The second thing I noticed was the controller. I was playing with the new Pokéball controller, which nestled surprisingly well even in my large, clumsy hands. Honestly, I found it much more comfortable than the times I’ve tried to playing something with a single Switch joy-con. There’s also both a strap and a hoop for your ring finger, just in case you attempt to throw the ball for real.

The downside is the buttons, there are only two, an A button on the top analog stick and a B button recessed into the ball itself. Clicking down on the analog stick to select an option isn’t exactly intuitive, and can lead to you accidentally moving the stick and scrolling away from what you want to select.

Catching Pokémon in Let’s Go doesn’t feature a Pokémon battle, but instead works a lot like Pokémon Go, with the player using the motion controls in the controller to toss Pokéballs at wild Pokémon (you can also feed them berries to make them easier to catch).

While throwing the ball is based on your motion, whether you actually hit the target or not is based on timing, not aim. There’s a circular indicator on each Pokémon, and if you throw the ball when the circle is smallest you’ll have the best chance of catching them.

Some Pokémon are harder to catch than others. I ran into a Butterfree that was constantly moving around the screen, only vulnerable to Pokéballs for brief moments as it passed through the centre, making a strong case for catching a Metapod instead and evolving it.

When you do catch a Pokémon the controller vibrates gently during those brief moments where it tries to break free, and if you hold it up to your ear you can even hear its call.

Battles are more straightforward, working exactly as you’d expect from Pokémon Red/Blue, only with a major graphical upgrade. Pikachu’s thunderbolt, in particular, looks terrific, although sadly he was the only Pokémon I had with a flashy elemental attack.

Updated Impressions

I had a lot of fun tossing Pokéballs around for a few minutes, but I did find myself wondering if I’d want to use the Pokéball controller for a whole game, or whether I’d rather undock my Switch and play Pokémon in the traditional portable manner. But even if Let’s Go proves to be just a graphical upgrade of Red/Blue, I think it’ll still be worth it for the chance to see Kanto how it always looked in my imagination.

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! – What is it?

Developed exclusively for Nintendo Switch, Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! is inspired by the likes of Pokemon GO and other pocket monster RPGs that came before it. It’s also a nostalgic love letter to past outings as it transports players back into the Kanto region will all of the original 151 creatures you’d expect.

And, of course, your mission is to become the Pokemon Champion and catch ‘em all!

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! trailer – how does it look?

You can watch the latest trailer in all its adorable goodness below:

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! setting – Where does it take place?

Judging by the fantastic reveal trailer, Let’s Go, Pikachu and Let’s Go, Eevee are a reinvention of Pokemon Yellow both in terms of spirit and setting. You’ll begin the game as a young child settling into the Kanto region before setting out to become a Pokemon Master.

Iconic towns, gyms, and dungeons appear to have been reinvented with a high-definition visual presentation we simply haven’t seen the series tackle before. It looks adorably brilliant, and we’re excited to explore the entire world later this year.

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! Poke ball Plus

At launch, Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee! will release alongside a new accessory known as the Poke ball Plus. This new peripheral can be used to play the game in its entirety, whether its catching Pokemon or engaging in battle across Kanto.

In addition to motion controls, it lights up and acts as a traditional controller for the Nintendo Switch, although it can’t be attached the console itself in any fashion. Game Freak has said, “when catching a Pokémon in the Nintendo Switch games, players will be able to feel it moving within the device.”

Pricing for the Poke ball Plus hasn’t been confirmed, although we imagine it will be available separately as a part of a bundle of sorts alongside the game.

