Get a Nintendo Switch with Pokemon: Let’s Go and MK8 Deluxe for less than £300 with this bargain deal

Very is offering one of the best Nintendo Switch deals we’ve seen this year, getting you a console and two excellent games for just £299.99 on Black Friday 2018.

This bargain bundle won’t last long, so if you’ve been holding off on picking up a Nintendo Switch and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu, you might want to act now.

More specifically, this bundle includes the Nintendo Switch Neon Red/Blue Console alongside physical copies of Pokemon, Let’s Go, Pikachu and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

For context, both of those games often retail for £40 or so, meaning you’re making a saving of roughly £80 if you were to buy everything separately.

Earning 8/10 in our review, we loved a lot about Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Let’s Go, Eevee, particularly praising how accessible it is for series newcomers:

‘Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee and Let’s Go, Pikachu are a great duo of titles that blend the iconic pocket monster RPG with ample innovations from its mobile counterpart.

Game Freak has pulled a Hannah Montana and found the best of both worlds here, solidifying an experience that embraces newcomers without forgetting the hardcore that will be itching to dive in.

Acting as what is essentially a remake of Pokémon Red, Blue and Yellow prevents this from being truly groundbreaking, but the foundations established here spell an exciting future for Pokémon on Switch.’

