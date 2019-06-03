Pokemon Go won’t work on the Apple Watch anymore — you’re probably not going to catch them all

Niantic has dropped support for the Apple Watch, with wannabe trainers no longer able to link their Apple Watch to Pokemon Go after July 1, 2019.

Niantic hand-waved the change as part of the move to Adventure Sync. Adventure Sync, introduced in October last year, was a feature that let players link fitness apps like Google Fit and Apple Health to the game, tracking their steps and providing rewards like egg hatching and Buddy Candy even when they’re not in the game as they stomp about.

Related: WWDC 2019

The mobile gaming outfit has claimed that they want to focus on one single mobile device instead of two seperate devices. While this could be good news for those with just a phone, it’s unfortunate for players keen to catch ’em all using their wrist-mounted fruit watch.

For those of you currently playing on Apple Watch, the answer is to connect to Adventure Sync, which will use your device to keep track of everything without the involvement of an Apple Watch at all.

This change likely hints that Niantic are done with support for separate wearables that they themselves haven’t produced, although it does ensure that those with a phone good enough for Pokemon Go will also be able to get a complete experience of the game, without any of the bells and whistles added by extra devices.

Except, of course, the first party Pokemon Go Plus device. Hmm.

Related: Best Android Phone

Pokemon Go, in the meantime, continues to be popular. Niantic’s latest release, Harry Potter Wizards Unite, is planning to launch at some time in the summer but it is available in soft launch in Australia and New Zealand already, for players in those countries. Ingress still exists too, if you want that Pokemon Go magic without any of the Pokemon bits.