This limited edition Pokemon Nintendo Switch looks unbelievably adorable

Nintendo has announced a limited edition hardware bundle set to launch alongside Pokemon Let’s GO Pikachu and Let’s GO Eevee and it looks adorable.

Coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch later this year, the upcoming RPG is set to act as a stepping stone for players of the blockbuster mobile title.

And if you’ve yet to pick up a Nintendo Switch, this bundle might be perfect for you. Featuring a custom dock, console and a colourful pair of joy-con, it already has us reaching for the wallet.

Pikachu and Eevee take the lead in Nintendo’s RPG when it launches on November 16, one of which accompanies the player depending on what version they pick up.

Depending on the bundle purchased, you’ll receive both a pre-installed copy of either game and a PokeBall Plus, a peripheral used to capture monsters, explore and fight battles.

We imagine this console will be in very high demand once it becomes available to order, so those wishing to pick it up best be quick.

Having had a chance to play Pokemon Let’s GO Pikachu and Let’s GO Eevee at E3 2018, we came away impressed with how it makes the classic formula easier to swallow for newcomers:

‘It may not be an incredibly in-depth Pokemon game, but it’s not designed for that sort of audience. This is the perfect experience for someone who loves Pokemon GO and wants something similar for their Nintendo Switch.’

