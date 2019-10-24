A new PVP battle mode is coming to Pokemon Go in early 2020

An online player vs player battle mode is set to be added to Pokemon Go in early 2020, Niantic has announced.

The mobile blockbuster already features Trainer Battles, which allows players to battle their Pokemon against those of nearby players, or players from your friends lists.

Go Battle League is the major new addition, allowing you to do battle with random players from all over the world via an online matchmatching system. You’ll then be ranked on your performance and be able to progress up the online rankings ladder.

The developers said, in an online announcement: “Battling has been a core part of the Pokémon universe since the very beginning. We’re excited to announce the development of a feature that will build upon Trainer Battles, the current form of player vs. player battling that exists within Pokémon GO.

“Like many Pokémon GO features, GO Battle League will encourage players to get out and explore the world with Pokémon. Trainers will be able to walk in order to earn entry into the GO Battle League, then battle opponents from around the globe through an online matching system and rise in the ranks of the league. We hope this feature will make the Pokémon GO battling experience more competitive and accessible to more Trainers.

“GO Battle League is slated for release in early 2020. We’ll be sharing more details in a special Dev Insights video soon. Stay tuned, Trainers!

This represents an interesting new feature for the game that mixes gaming and real-world exploration. The developers are likely taking hints from one of the most popular games of the moment, Fortnite, in noting that a good upgrade to a game can greatly expand its popular lifespan. It will be interesting to see what this new feature does for the popularity of Pokemon Go.

