Pokemon GO Lunar New Year event kicks off later this week

Niantic has announced that Pokemon Go’s Lunar New Year event will be kicking off across iOS and Android devices later this week, bringing with it a huge number of cool surprises.

The hugely popular mobile experience is no stranger to major seasonal events, and Lunar New Year is no exception, with Niantic planning to ring in the upcoming occasion in spectacular fashion.

It will see the debut of two new Pokemon in the form of Minccino and Darumaka, a duo of Pokemon who fill be found in the wild alongside several other red creatures throughout the duration of the Lunar New Year. This gives me an excuse to flaunt Vulpix as the best Pokemon ever. Sorry, Pikachu.

Pokemon GO’s Lunar New Year event will begin on January 24th at 9pm GMT and will run until February 3rd, giving players a decent amount of time to indulge into the festivities and bag some shinies. There’s even a chance to spot a Red Gyarados in the wild!

7km eggs will also contain special Pokemon specific to Lunar New Year, providing players with an incentive to throw those babies into incubators and set off on a lengthy walk. Luckily with Adventure Sync, you don’t even need the game open to do so nowadays.

2020 is the Year of the Rat, and Professor Willow will be celebrating this with a special research event on February 2nd. He’ll have a variety of quests for players to complete which will result in a bunch of unique rewards, many of which you’ll earn simply by playing.

