Pokémon Go gets a special update for iPhones

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Apple-inclined Pokémon Go fans will be pleased to learn that the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Max can now play the game at 120fps.

You now have the ability to turn on 120 frames per second when you play Pokémon Go on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Spotted originally by The Verge, the new update to Pokémon Go – update 1.191.0 – has the option of advanced settings, which now includes the option to unlock your device’s native refresh rate for a higher FPS while you’re using the app. Previously, the game was locked at 30fps on most iOS devices.

While the game doesn’t necessarily require a high refresh rate to be enjoyed, it does involve camera movement and physical interaction from the player, which will run and feel a lot smoother with a higher frame rate.

The reason stated for the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max ability to run the higher frame rate is because both of those phones feature ProMotion, which allows the phone to vary its refresh rate from 10Hz to 120Hz, depending on what you’re currently doing.

You do have the option of going to frame rates above 30fps on older iPhones. However, you have to manually enable the option in the same way you do with the newest iPhone. And it’s important to remember that depending on how old your iPhone is, it may not run smoother with a higher frame rate.

It’s been suggested the reason this doesn’t happen automatically – and the reason Niantic hasn’t really mentioned the new upgrade – is because it will further drain your phones battery life, which is already an issue with a heavy draining app like Pokémon Go.

And if you’re an Android user, it’s likely that your phone is already capable of running Pokémon Go at a higher frame rate than 30fps. As with older iPhones, depending on your phone, the app may run worse with a higher frame rate.

