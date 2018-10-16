Pokémon Go’s Gen 4 Sinnoh update is here to kill your phone’s battery

Niantic has released its latest Pokémon Go update, and it brings a host of new Gen 4 critters for you to try and catch – this time from the Sinnoh region.

Pokémon aficionados may well recognise Sinnoh from the Diamond, Pearl and Platinum games, but while you can be sure of seeing a few new specimen to snare almost immediately, this important update will arrive in waves – as with previous Pokémon Go patches.

This means that the rarest Pokémon – Dialga is likely to be one of the hardest to add to your collection – might not be popping up willy-nilly. But there will be plenty of new creatures to look out for, with Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup all worth keeping an eye out for in the very near future.

As this is a Gen 4 Pokémon Go update, there’s also a handful of noteworthy evolutions to look forward to: Magmortar, Electivire, Tangrowth, and Rhyperior all should offer useful ways to get rid of the unwanted Poké-candy you’ve accumulated over your misspent youth (or, indeed, adulthood).

Watch the trailer below to get even more excited about the October 2018 Pokémon Go update. Judging by its contents, it seemingly draws inspiration from everything from Game of Thrones to Blue Planet and promises to be one of the very best yet.

Share your best Pokémon Go tips and tricks with us on Twitter @TrustedReviews.