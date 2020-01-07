Pokemon Direct confirmed for later this week, but what could it show?

Nintendo has announced a Pokemon Direct set to take place later this week, which will provide fans with plenty of updates on the hugely popular franchise.

Following in the footsteps of Pokemon Sword and Shield, which released for Nintendo Switch in the latter months of 2019, this Direct is the first of its sort to arrive this year.

It will take place on Thursday, January 9 at 2:30pm GMT and will feature roughly 20 minutes of new information on the Pokemon franchise. Whether it will focus on games, anime or other related services remains a mystery, though.

It feels far too early for Nintendo to entertain the idea of Mega Sword or Mega Shield, evolved releases which often follow in the footsteps of traditional games in the series. We’re likely several months away from an announcement like that.

Our money is on Nintendo using the time to expand upon Pokemon Sleep and Pokemon Home, two applicationss we’ve heard little about beyond their names and a few brief details. Here’s hoping they tie into larger entries in some fascinating ways alongside Niantic’s Pokemon GO.

We’d love to see a spin-off of sorts announced for Nintendo Switch, whether this is in the form of another RPG or something more unorthodox like Pokemon Snap 2. Detective Pikachu is also in the works for the platform, so we wouldn’t be surprised if that received a bit of an update later this week.

‘An excellent entry in Game Freak’s iconic franchise, pushing the series forward in some exciting ways while never forgetting the roots that made it so loved in the first place. While it underwhelms in its visuals and underbaked use of new ideas, the act of exploring Galar and catching creatures remains as delightfully compelling as it’s ever been – and that’s what really matters in the end,’ reads our Pokemon Sword and Shield review.

