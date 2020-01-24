Poco X2: All we know so far about the sequel to the Pocophone F1

The Pocophone F1 was a great success because of its winning combination of excellent specs and a cheap price. Can lightning strike twice with the Poco X2?

Given the Pocophone F1‘s reputation as a cult classic among smartphone enthusiasts, it’s little wonder that there’s a sequel lined up. First came the announcement video for Poco’s “Season 2”, which enigmatically revealed the new handset’s title:

It might not seem clear at first, but fortunately a couple of eagle-eyed social media users pointed out that “X” and “2” were present on the screen, leading us to believe that the next device in the series will not be the F2, but the X2.

Poco X2 Release Date

You won’t have to wait much longer to see the Poco X2 unveiled. Manmohan Chandolu, the manager of Poco India, ‘revealed that it would debut as early as this quarter’ (Jan-Mar 2020) in an interview with Gadgets360.

In the same interview, Candolu revealed that multiple phones could join the Poco brand, shifting up a gear from the trepidatious, one-at-a-time strategy the company has followed so far.

Poco X2 Specs

One thing about the Poco X2 looks fairly sure: it will be a 4G phone. This was implied in an interview by Counterpoint analyst Parv Sharma, who said the following in an interview with the Hindustan Times (on the subject of the Poco brand becoming more independent of Xiaomi): “This spin off is related to making space for Mi brand, as it will be launching premium smartphones with 5G. Poco will have its own set of challenges and needs a dedicated strategy to challenge the competitors”.

Beyond that, we reckon that Poco’s strategy will remain similar after the launch of its smash hit last year. In the aforementioned interview with Gadgets360, Chandolu said that the X2 would ‘essentially be the successor to the Poco F1, offering a similar value-for-money proposition with a top-end SoC and a large amount of RAM.’

So expect a high-performing device with powerful, flagship-standard internals. The F1 boasted the Snapdragon 845 chipset and 6-8GB of RAM, along with a 4000mAh battery. Those were astonishing specs when it was released in August 2018, and to be frank they remain impressive to this day.

In fact, a Xiaomi analyst on Twitter claims it will be very similar to the Redmi K30 (also manufactured by Xiaomi):

The Redmi K30 boasts a Snapdragon 730G chipset, 6-8GB of RAM, showing a similar strategy to the Pocophone F1. But there are a couple of eye-catching specs to push it beyond its predecessor’s capabilities, most notably a 120Hz display refresh rate and a quadruple rear camera (64-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel ultrawide, 2-megapixel macro lens, 2 megapixel depth sensor). This impressive array of high-end specifications seems likely to satisfy Pocophone fans.

Mobile Writer Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…