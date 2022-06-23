Poco F4 and Poco X4 GT officially launched

Xiaomi has officially launched the Poco F4 and the Poco X4 GT, two budget-friendly powerhouse smartphones.

The Poco F4 is undoubtedly the most hotly anticipated of the two, following as it does the Poco F3, one of last year’s best mid-range smartphones.

It seems the Poco F4 follows its predecessor quite closely, with the exact same Snapdragon 870 processor and 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED display. Once again, the latter component comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, and a 1300 nits peak brightness.

As has become pretty typical from the Poco brand, this display is flanked by a pair of speakers, here verified with Dolby Atmos.

The first major improvement here appears to come from the camera department, with Xiaomi adding OIS and a sharper 64MP main sensor. You still get an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera.

Once again you’re looking at a 4500mAh battery, which is a fairly typical size for a mid-range Android phone. One other big improvement this time, however, is the provision of a 67W charger rather than the Poco F3’s 33W. This should get the F4 from 0 to 100% in just 38 minutes.

This is the thinnest phone we’ve ever seen from the Poco brand, too, with a thickness of just 7.7mm.

The Poco X4 GT is the direct successor to the Poco X3 GT, and a bit of a budget gaming specialist. To that end, it runs on the highly capable MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset, much like the Realme GT Neo 3. Like the Poco F4, it sports LiquidCool Technology 2.0 to keep things cool when under load.

New this time is an unusually tall 20.5:9 display aspect ratio. What’s more, while it’s LCD rather than AMOLED, Xiaomi claims that it’s the best LCD on the market, with automatic colour temperature adjustment, one billion colours, and support for the DCI-P3 wide color gamut.

The X4 GT comes with a 5,080mAh battery, and once again supports 67W charging out of the box. Like the F4, it packs a triple camera system consisting of a 64MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, and 2MP macro camera. There’s no OIS here, however.

Interestingly, Xiaomi is offering a premium after-sales service for both phones when they rollout on June 27, with the ability to claim one free screen repair service within six months of your purchase.

The Poco F4 ships in two variants: one with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for £379/€399, and the other with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for £429/€449, all from the Poco website and other “leading e-commerce platforms”. There’s an early bird offer running from June 27 to July 2 for £279 and £329 respectively.

The Poco X4 GT offers 8GB of RAM as standard, but comes in 128GB (for €379) and 256GB (for €429) variants. With that said, the brand is offering an early bird deal of €299 and €349 respectively from June 27 to July 7.