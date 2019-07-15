Been waiting patiently for Sony’s peerless-but-pricey RX100 compact cameras to fall into impulse buy territory? That time has arrived with a cracking Prime Day deal for the RX100 III, which sees it price drop 21% to £379 for a limited time only.

Sony’s RX100 compacts, which have large one-inch sensors that give them greater light-powering power than any smartphone, have long been our favourite premium travel cameras. The RX100 III originally went on sale for £699 and still more than holds its own with more recent compacts.

Prime Day price drop – Sony RX100 III Sony RX100 III With this huge saving, the RX100 III is the real sweet spot in Sony's superb premium compact camera series. It combines a smartphone-trumping one-inch sensor wth an excellent 24-70 mm f/1.8-f/2.8 Zeiss Lens, plus the ability to shoot at 10fps. It's a fantastic all-rounder at this price.

This is because it combines superb optics and with a large, stacked CMOS sensor design that allows it to produce high-end burst speeds for capturing action. You get a 24-70mm equivalent lens (or a 2.9x zoom) with a bright maximum aperture of f/1.8-f/2.8, plus the ability to shoot at 10fps for capturing speeding pets or motor cars.

Newer RX100 models have only really added features like shooting speed and video performance rather than any great leaps in image quality. So as long as you can give without bells and whistles like a touchscreen, which is less important given the RX100 III’s excellent object- and face-tracking, this makes the RX100 III a real sweet spot of price and performance.

In our review of the Sony RX100 III we said: “Once again, the Sony RX 100 III offers a seriously compelling camera for those who want quality images but can’t, or don’t want to, deal with the size of a DSLR or compact system camera.”

We added: “Photo quality is simply superb among compacts, and to get better you’d either have to embrace a fixed focal length, with an APS-C compact, or accept a much larger body. The Sony RX100 III is another compact camera smash – a tiny package that can create some stunning images.”

