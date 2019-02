Pocket Casts, one of the best multi-platform podcast apps out there, now has an official Alexa skill, enabling users to easily summon their favourite shows.

Users with an Amazon Echo, or a third-party Alexa-compatible speaker, can now use voice commands to play content natively from the popular application.

There’s a growing number of music streaming services available through Alexa. However, beyond an app like Stitcher, there aren’t that many high-profile podcast apps offering integration with the personal assistant. That makes Pocket Casts, which is already available on iOS, Android Windows and Mac, a most welcome addition.

Once the Alexa skill is enabled, Alexa will be synced with your podcast feeds and users will be able to say things like:

“Alexa, open Pocket Casts”

“Alexa, ask Pocket Casts to play my Up Next”

“Alexa, ask Pocket Casts for some recommendations”

“Alexa, ask Pocket Casts about the featured podcast”

“Alexa, ask Pocket Casts to play the latest episode of the [insert podcast name]”

“Alexa, ask Pocket Casts what’s playing”

“Alexa, tell Pocket Casts to surprise me”

The skill also supports playback commands like pause, resume, stop, play and next episode. If users have Echo devices with a display, such as the Echo Show, they’ll see a visual representation of that podcast, including the artwork.

Pocket Casts has provided some succinct information on how to install the Alexa skill, and it goes as follows:

Head on over to the Skills section of your Alexa app on your iOS or Android device

Search for “Pocket Casts” and install the Skill (you can also find direct links to the Skill in various regions here)

In the Alexa app, link your Amazon account to your Pocket Casts one.

Have you installed the Pocket Casts Alexa skill? Are you glad to see a high profile podcast app support Alexa? Let us know how it’s working out for you @TrustedReviews on Twitter.