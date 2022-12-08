 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Plot Twist! US government suing to stop Microsoft buying Activision

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Microsoft’s long-winded attempts to buy Activision Blizzard took another turn on Thursday, as the U.S. government’s trade watchdog sued to prevent the merger.

The official antitrust complained comes after the Federal Trade Commission’s investigation into the proposed $68.7 billion takeover of the Call of Duty publisher.

Citing Microsoft’s decision to keep Bethesda’s Starfield and Redfall exclusively on Microsoft platforms, the FTC say it has not decided to legally block the takeover.

“Microsoft has already shown that it can and will withhold content from its gaming rivals,” said Holly Vedova, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition, in a media release.

“Today we seek to stop Microsoft from gaining control over a leading independent game studio and using it to harm competition in multiple dynamic and fast-growing gaming markets.”

The announcement comes as Microsoft scrambles to make assurances that Sony and Nintendo would get access to key franchises like Call of Duty for the next decade.

The announcement Nintendo in particular will be able to support the games raised eyebrows because the Switch console is hardly capable of running the latest versions of the first person shooter. The mobile-focused Warzone game may be an option though.

The FTC says the takeover “would enable Microsoft to suppress competitors to its Xbox gaming consoles and its rapidly growing subscription content and cloud-gaming business.”

At the very least, it seems the protracted affair will continue long into 2023. Now it appears there’s a significant possibility the deal may not go ahead. Could the FTC’s lawsuit be a kill shot for the deal?

You might like…

Best Xbox Series X/S Games: The top 10 Xbox games

Best Xbox Series X/S Games: The top 10 Xbox games

Gemma Ryles 3 months ago
Xbox Series X vs Xbox Series S: Which next-gen console is right for you?

Xbox Series X vs Xbox Series S: Which next-gen console is right for you?

Jade King 2 years ago
Xbox Series X vs Xbox One X: Should you upgrade to next-gen?

Xbox Series X vs Xbox One X: Should you upgrade to next-gen?

George Storr 3 years ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.