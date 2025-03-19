:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Plex doubles Plex Pass price, but there’s a way to avoid the hike

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Streaming media platform Plex is more than doubling the cost of lifetime access to its Plex Pass subscription, but there is a way to avoid it.

The platform, which aggregates free streaming content in a single interface, also offers a paid-for tier that among other things makes users personal media collections available to enjoy and download wherever users roam. Currently and since 2015, it can be unlocked for a one-off $119 payment.

Amazon Fire TV Spring Sale Bargain

Amazon Fire TV Spring Sale Bargain

Amazon’s high-end Mini LED TV is now available at the same price as a mid-range TV thanks to this early deal ahead of the retailer’s Spring Sale.

  • Amazon
  • Was £849.99
  • Now just £699.99
View Deal

However, the company is increasing the lifetime fee to $249.99 (a whopping 118% hike) as of April 29 this year. That gives you around six weeks to snap-up forever access at the current rate, if you’ve been pondering it. This doesn’t affect current lifetime subscribers. However, the monthly cost is rising from $4.99 to $6.99, while the annual fee will renew at $69.99 after April 29, which is a big $30 increase on the current price.

To be fair to Plex, it’s been a decade since it increased the price of Plex Pass, not just a few months (glares at Netflix) and the company is giving users ample opportunity to lock-in that 2015 price forever.

In a blog post, the company said: “These changes weren’t made lightly, and we’ve spent a lot of time weighing the best path forward to ensure we can continue to balance value with a best-in-class personal media experience for years to come.”

To sweeten the deal somewhat, Plex is dropping the mobile unlock fee on iOS and Android, and is adding Common Sense Media reviews to the proposition. Plex Pass members also get the ability to skip intros and credits, rewinding by up 30 seconds when you resume after pausing content, recording of live broadcast TV to your device and the ability to skip ads in recorded content.

The array of free Plex services like streaming from a laptop to a TV and access to over 50,000 movies from over 600 channels remains unaltered.

Plexy class

Ten years apart? A way to avoid paying more completely… forever? If Carlsberg did streaming platform price hikes…

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

You might like…

An iPhone with no charging port could be a goer after all

An iPhone with no charging port could be a goer after all

Chris Smith 37 mins ago
EU is killing every exclusive Apple-to-Apple device perk

EU is killing every exclusive Apple-to-Apple device perk

Chris Smith 2 hours ago
Microsoft lays more groundwork for Xbox handheld with Windows 11

Microsoft lays more groundwork for Xbox handheld with Windows 11

Chris Smith 3 hours ago
Here’s why the Pixel 9a isn’t up for pre-order yet

Here’s why the Pixel 9a isn’t up for pre-order yet

Chris Smith 3 hours ago
Analogue’s stunning 4K N64 remake gets a disappointing update

Analogue’s stunning 4K N64 remake gets a disappointing update

Max Parker 6 hours ago
The Google Pixel 9a is what the iPhone 16e should have been

The Google Pixel 9a is what the iPhone 16e should have been

Max Parker 8 hours ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access