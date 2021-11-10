 large image

All the Best Early Black Friday Deals Here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

PlayStation’s online store launches in the UK, but the PS5 is out of stock

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

Sony has finally launched an online PlayStation store in the UK, allowing Brits to purchase PlayStation hardware and physical games directly from the brand for the first time.

However, it looks like the PS5 – both the standard and digital editions – is currently out of stock, dampening the mood of the digital storefront’s launch.

Fortunately, it looks like PlayStation will be implementing a “1 console per order” policy in a bid to tackle scalpers and bots. Third-party retailers have previously been criticised for how they’ve handled scalpers, with many people bulk buying PS5 consoles in order to sell them on for inflated prices.

PlayStation’s “1 console per order” policy is not guaranteed to fix this issue, with many other retailers attempting similar tactics, but it’s arguably still welcome news that gamers will now be able to shop directly from Sony in the future.

Those who have already purchased a PS5 will be happy to see that the new online PlayStation store will also have a number of accessories available. The DualSense is listed with a £59.99 price (£64.99 for the Cosmic Red edition), the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset is priced at £89.99, the Media Remote at £24.99 and the DualSense Charging Station at £24.99.

Sony will also be selling first-party physical games through the online store, such as Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart (£69.99), Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut (£69.99), Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (£49.99) and Demon’s Souls (£69.99).

But with the PS5 games seeing such high prices, it’s probably best to check out third-party retailers instead, which are more likely to see discounts and sales.

And if you’re not prepared to make the leap to next-gen just yet, Sony is also selling the PS4 (500GB) for just £259.

The launch of the PlayStation online store is part of a wider expansion across Europe. The digital storefront is already live in Germany, and is expected to launch in several other countries, including France, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg in the near future.

You might like…

iOS 15.2 finally set to add Digital Legacy feature

iOS 15.2 finally set to add Digital Legacy feature

Jon Mundy 38 mins ago
Poco M4 Pro 5G makes a late bid for budget phone supremacy

Poco M4 Pro 5G makes a late bid for budget phone supremacy

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
Battlefield 2042: Everything you need to know

Battlefield 2042: Everything you need to know

Ryan Jones 3 hours ago
Game engine maker Unity buys Weta Digital from Peter Jackson

Game engine maker Unity buys Weta Digital from Peter Jackson

Jon Mundy 3 hours ago
Google Pixel 6 starts receiving Adaptive Sound update

Google Pixel 6 starts receiving Adaptive Sound update

Jon Mundy 4 hours ago
OnePlus 10 Pro design leak reveals chunky camera module

OnePlus 10 Pro design leak reveals chunky camera module

Jon Mundy 5 hours ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.