PlayStation’s online store launches in the UK, but the PS5 is out of stock

Sony has finally launched an online PlayStation store in the UK, allowing Brits to purchase PlayStation hardware and physical games directly from the brand for the first time.

However, it looks like the PS5 – both the standard and digital editions – is currently out of stock, dampening the mood of the digital storefront’s launch.

Fortunately, it looks like PlayStation will be implementing a “1 console per order” policy in a bid to tackle scalpers and bots. Third-party retailers have previously been criticised for how they’ve handled scalpers, with many people bulk buying PS5 consoles in order to sell them on for inflated prices.

PlayStation’s “1 console per order” policy is not guaranteed to fix this issue, with many other retailers attempting similar tactics, but it’s arguably still welcome news that gamers will now be able to shop directly from Sony in the future.

Those who have already purchased a PS5 will be happy to see that the new online PlayStation store will also have a number of accessories available. The DualSense is listed with a £59.99 price (£64.99 for the Cosmic Red edition), the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset is priced at £89.99, the Media Remote at £24.99 and the DualSense Charging Station at £24.99.

Sony will also be selling first-party physical games through the online store, such as Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart (£69.99), Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut (£69.99), Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (£49.99) and Demon’s Souls (£69.99).

But with the PS5 games seeing such high prices, it’s probably best to check out third-party retailers instead, which are more likely to see discounts and sales.

And if you’re not prepared to make the leap to next-gen just yet, Sony is also selling the PS4 (500GB) for just £259.

The launch of the PlayStation online store is part of a wider expansion across Europe. The digital storefront is already live in Germany, and is expected to launch in several other countries, including France, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg in the near future.