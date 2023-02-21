PlayStation’s next State of Play will premiere five PSVR 2 games

Sony has announced the next Play State of Play live stream event will take place this week – and it might be enough to sell you on the PSVR 2.

The State of Play stream will take place on Thursday February 23 at 1:00pm Pacific time, which is 9:00pm UK time. The streams usually last half an hour or more.

Sony is promising a first look at five PSVR 2 titles from partners (i.e. third-parties) scheduled to launch this year. It’s not clear whether this means titles we already know about, or unannounced VR experiences, but we’d assume it might be the former.

In which case, we’re excited to get a first look at what’s to come later this year. Today, Sony also promised an additional ten games within the launch window (which it classes as between now and the end of March).

It’s now more than 40 game, and Sony detailed the newcomers in a blog post today. They are as follows: Another Fisherman’s Tale, Gorn, Nock: Bow + Arrow Soccer, Hellsweeper VR, Ragnarock, Runner, Startenders: Intergalactic Bartending, Sushi Ben, Swordsman VR and Unplugged: Air Guitar.

PlayStation VR2 is out tomorrow, February 22, so it’s not surprising to see Sony give it a gigantic push by announcing further games and dedicating a State of Play stream to its new virtual reality add on.

We’ve already reviewed the headset and awarded it a four-star review. Our own Ryan Jones said its success will largely be dependent on future first-party PlayStation games rather the third-party titles we’ll see announced this week.

Early indications are that pre-orders haven’t met Sony’s expectations, which is unsurprising given the high £529 asking price. Elsewhere during the State of Play, we can expect an update on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and other “Hot indie and third-party reveals.”