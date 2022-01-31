PlayStation’s next State of Play will offer a sneak peek at Gran Turismo 7

The first 2022 State of Play is on its way, with brand new footage and gameplay of Gran Turismo 7 on the PS5.

Sony has finally announced the date for the first State of Play broadcast for the year, on 2 February at 10pm over here in the UK.

Anyone who was expecting to see a plethora of games announced might be disappointed, though racing game fans will be thrilled, as the broadcast will focus specifically on Gran Turismo 7 as shown in the Tweet from PlayStation UK.

The game is currently available for pre-order, so check out the dedicated Squirrel widget below to find the cheapest places to bag the game before launch.

Since there hasn’t been any mention of any other new release tuning up for the broadcast, you shouldn’t go in expecting to see new footage for God of War Ragnarok or Horizon Forbidden West.

There will be 30 minutes of Gran Turismo news, with the game’s release marked for the 4 March on both the PS4 and PS5 consoles.

So you can expect an in-depth look at the gameplay details of Polyphony Digital’s upcoming release, as well as a look at the new features and game modes.

It’s already been revealed that the Gran Turismo 6 sequel will feature 420 car models and 90 tracks. We’ve also been treated to a sneak peek of the circuit Deep Forest, which you can check out below.

Footage of another circuit, the iconic Daytona International Speedway, has also been released, showing off what the first-person perspective view looks like on the PS5.

Over here at Trusted Reviews, we’ll be keeping up with the latest gossip on Gran Turismo 7, and we’ll be sure to let you know how and where you can tune into the 2022 State of Play in the next few days.